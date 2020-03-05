ANNA, Patricia (Dustin)

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Predeceased by her husband, Byron, of 30 years. Passed suddenly March 2, 2020. Memorial service will be on Saturday March 7 2020 at 2 pm. Will be held at Calgary Chapel of the Niagara Frontier. 2090 Bowen Rd, Elma N.Y. Friends are invited to come and rejoice in Pat's life.

Charitable contributions can be made to Calgary Chapel. No flowers please