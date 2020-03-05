Andrew Sischo’s 47 points leads Daemen past Queens in ECC playoff game

Senior Andrew Sischo scored 47 points, a Daemen record, Wednesday night in the Wildcats’ 90-76 victory over Queens in their first-round East Coast Conference playoff game at Lumsden Gym in Amherst.

The senior from Guilderland made 19 of 29 field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for his total, which eclipsed the Daemen record of 44 by Rob Robinson against Westminster (Pa.) on Jan. 16, 1991.

Sischo recently became the single season and career field goals leader in Daemen history. He has 749 points this season.

Joey Wallace had 13 points and Breon Harris 12 for Daemen, which will face No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas in a semifinal game Friday night at the University of District of Columbia.