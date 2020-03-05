Allpro Parking to expand its tap-to-pay system

Following the success of a pilot program by Allpro Parking that allowed users to pay for parking electronically at various locations in Buffalo, the parking lot operator and its partner are now expanding their program to Allpro parking lots in four other cities.

Buffalo-based Allpro had teamed up with Canada's HonkMobile in an eight-month test of HonkTAP, a tap-to-pay system, at 15 surface parking lots in Buffalo and saw revenues rise by 349% since the start of the pilot.

The contactless system does not require downloading a new app or setting up a new account, but lets drivers tap their phones at the HonkTAP station – a virtual parking meter that consists of a sticker or sign embedded with radio-frequency technology. That will trigger the HonkMobile site, where the user can enter their license plate number and select Apple Pay, PayPal or a credit card, as they walk away. Google Pay will be added as an option in the coming weeks.

“We were blown away by the revenue generated from HonkTAP,” said Allpro General Manager William Rasi. “There was minimal effort and little capital invested on our end to get it up and running, and the numbers speak for themselves. We’ve seen particularly high adoption from visitors to Buffalo. They don’t want to download a parking app for a weekend visit.”

Allpro – which operates over 150 parking locations in three states and employs over 500 – said it will expand HonkTAP to its locations in Rochester, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.