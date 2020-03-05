AHLSTROM, John, Jr. "Jay"

AHLSTROM - John, Jr. "Jay"

March 4, 2020. Son of John Ahlstrom, Sr. and late Barbara (Meyers) Ahlstrom; husband of Jennifer (Ryan) Ahlstrom; brother of Carolyn (Justin) Pilarcik; uncle of Eleanor and Audrey Pilarcik; nephew of Janet and Dennis Badame, and Marilee Meyers; cousin of Jennifer (Dan) Courtright, Carrie (John) Vieceli, Erin Badame, Megan (Travis) Griffin, Meredith (Don) Meyers, and a multitude of friends. Besides his mother, he was also predeceased by his dogs, Arnold and Phoebe. Relatives and friends may call Friday, March 6, from 3-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Countryside Veterinary Clinic Emergency Fund. Visit pruddenandkandt.com