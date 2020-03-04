YAVNO, Jerome

YAVNO - Jerome Of Williamsville, NY, passed March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Yavno; devoted father of Aimee (fiance; Ted Hawkins) and Mark J. (late Tammy Eckel) Yavno; loving grandfather of Seth Morgan Porter and Aidan Hawkins; dear brother of Bertha Cohen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd., Sunday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Jerry's memory to Hebrew Benevolent Loan Assoc. Family guest book found at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com