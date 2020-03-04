WOJCIK, Stella (Kempski)

WOJCIK - Stella (nee Kempski)

March 2, 2020. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Frank; dear mother of Joanne (late Greg) Tatarski, Judy (Ed, late David Ashcraft) Koch, James (Cathy), Jonathan (Regina) and Juliet (Ken) Szymanski; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Marcia (John) Kutlak and the late Longin (Florence) Kempski, late Henry (late Jane) Kempski, late Margie (late Tony) Rogacki and the late Johanna; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, Saturday 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Stella was a Girl Scout leader for 32 years, avid bowler and member of various parish choirs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospic Buffalo. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com