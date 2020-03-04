WALTERS, Denise J. (Remollino)

WALTERS - Denise J. (nee Remollino)

March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Walters, Sr.; devoted mother of Michael J. (Michael Rodriguez) Walters, Jr.; beloved daughter of Ronald and the late Dorothy (nee Dzialak) Remollino; dear sister of Cheryl (James) Karas, Karl Remollino, Christine Meland and Ronald Remollino, Jr.; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday from 4 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd). Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com