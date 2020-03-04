VANNATTER, Warren R.

VANNATTER - Warren R. Of Kenmore, February 28, 2020. Devoted son of the late Robert and Jane VanNatter; beloved father of Robert L., and Joshua W. VanNatter; Dear brother of Sylvia (John) Varga and the late Nancy (Tim) Longwith; also survived by his children's' mother Anne Powe; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Warren was a graduate of Kenmore High and the State University of NY at Buffalo. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Friends may call 10-11 AM on Thursday at Kenmore Baptist Church, 10 Wardman Rd., Kenmore, NY 14217, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.