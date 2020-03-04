TOMCZAK, Alice M.

March 2, 2020 of Kenmore, NY. Daughter of Edward and Francis (nee Gapik) Tomczak; sister of the late Edward, late Leonard, Urban (Raymond), Arthur Sr., and late Robert (Barbara) Parucki; also survived by nephews and nieces, Arthur Tomczak Jr., Karyn Tomczak, Michele Scanzuso, Robin Kwiatek, great-nephews Richard and Michael Tomczak, and Greg and Alex Kwiatek; and great-niece Briana Scanzuso; dear friend of Veronica Dapp. Mass of Christian Burial to take place Saturday, March 7 at 10 AM at All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14207. Please assemble at the church. Alice was a former Felician nun and a Catholic school teacher for 40 years. Online condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com