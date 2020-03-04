State lottery: Take 5 winner of more than $63K sold in Buffalo

A lottery ticket worth more than $63,000 was purchased in Buffalo, the New York Lottery announced Wednesday.

The March 3 Take 5 drawing had one top-prize winning ticket worth $63,544, officials said, and it was purchased at Cleveland Hill Drug at 1479 Kensington Ave., located near the Cheektowaga border.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 10, 31, 35.

According to records on the state lottery's website, the prize is the largest payout for a Take 5 single winner in nearly a month; a winner of over $65,000 was purchased on Feb. 7.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The Take 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m.

A state lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.