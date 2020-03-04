Rich Products to fund Emerson scholarship to culinary college

Three students from Emerson School of Hospitality will receive a college scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America courtesy of Rich Products.

The new scholarship, announced by the company Wednesday, will fund tuition for an associate degree in culinary or baking and pastry arts at the Culinary Institute of America, in Hyde Park, and will be awarded to one graduating senior from the high school on West Chippewa Street each year for the next three years.

"This is an opportunity to steward the next generation of culinary leaders and make a real impact on the future of our industry," Ted Rich, executive vice president for organizational excellence at Rich, said in a prepared statement.

The Dr. Shirley Brown, Rich Products Scholarship pays tribute to Rich's first technical professional who single-handedly created Rich's culinary training program.

"I love education and the opportunity to help young people," Brown said in a prepared statement. "My career at Rich's has given me a marvelous opportunity to learn and the confidence to try and do things I never thought possible."