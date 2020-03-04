Reporters' Notebook: March 4, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Chaz Bono, child of Cher and born on this date in 1969, “Parents have to understand: if your kid isn’t you, don’t blame the kid.”

GOOD READS – The Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, will hold its quarterly half-off book sale Thursday to Saturday. Adult hardcovers are $1. Adult paperbacks and all children’s books are 50 cents. Fill a bag provided by the library for $10. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

TASTES GALORE – Local brewers, cider makers, mead makers and distillers will be featured from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday as the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, holds its 14th annual Art of Beer celebration. Tickets are $45, $40 advance, and include a tasting glass, beverages, food from more than a dozen restaurants and music by four bands. For tickets and more info, visit thenacc.org.

PRIME LOCATION – Watch Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade from the Mansion on Delaware Avenue, 414 Delaware Ave., when EPIC – Every Person Influences Children holds its annual parade celebration from noon to 3:30 p.m. March 15. The afternoon includes cocktails and the Clann na Cara Irish Dancers. Tickets are $100 through Friday, $125 after that. For tickets, call 332-4130 or visit EpicforChildren.org.

TAILS WAGGING – Auction items include a guitar autographed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls when Buffalo Underdogs Rescue hosts Bids, Barks and Beers from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome, 175 Brompton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $40, $35 advance, and include a buffet and three hours of open bar. For tickets, visit buffalo-underdogs-rescue.square.site.

GOOD TO GROW – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County will offer a five-week course on how to care for young trees beginning at 5:45 p.m. next Wednesday in the Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park.

“This course ... is the logical next step to nurture the trees that have been planted since the devastating Oct. 12, 2006, surprise snowstorm,” says Paul Maurer of Re-Tree Buffalo. “The project partners are collaborating to create a well-trained volunteer corps of tree caretakers. Over the course of our first four years, we have trained nearly 70 tree stewards.”

Those taking the course are asked to volunteer at least 10 hours annually. Cost is $25. To register, visit erie.cce.cornell.edu and click on the CommuniTREE logo. For more info, call Sharon Bachman at 652-5400, ext. 150, or email sin2@cornell.edu.

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

LIFE SAVERS – March is Red Cross Month and a good way to celebrate is by donating blood, especially if you have Type O. Donations can be made today from noon to 5 p.m. in Vigilant Fire Hall, 666 Main St., West Seneca; from noon to 6 p.m. in the Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst; from 2 to 6 p.m. in Tops Market, 5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport; and from 2 to 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Road, West Falls. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Donations will be accepted Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Harriman Hall on the University at Buffalo South Campus; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Red Cross Jamestown Chapter, 325 E. Fourth St., Jamestown; and from 2:30 to 7 p.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Holy Name of Mary Worship Site, 8656 Church St., East Pembroke.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Barry Weinstein, Kate Masiello, Kastle Brill, Nancy Torrell, Rebecca Silverman, Joanne Conboy, Ann Collago, Miriam Roche, Rosemary Hicks, Carly Fazio, Petey Stelmach, Tom Ripley, Noah Bartz, Florence Antkowiak, Donna Bohan, Tyler Sasiadek, Bill Griffin, Lorraine Jordan, Capriana J. Romanini and Roberta “Bobbi” Gurbey.

