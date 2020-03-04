Red Cross assisting five people after Hamlin Park house fire

The Red Cross is assisting five people after a fire Wednesday caused an estimated $165,000 damage to a home in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

No one was injured, he said.

Firefighters responded just after 6:35 p.m. to the blaze in the residence at 378 Florida St., less than two blocks from Humboldt Parkway, DeGeorge said.

Fire investigators said the fire began on a lower floor. The cause has not yet been determined, DeGeorge reported.

It was the second fire on Florida Street in less than two weeks. A blaze Feb. 23 in a multiple dwelling at 31 Florida St., across from Canisius College’s Koessler Athletic Center, displaced 11 people.