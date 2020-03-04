PLUNKETT, Richard W.

PLUNKETT - Richard W. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen E. (nee McLean) Plunkett; devoted father of Sarah McLean-Plunkett and Elizabeth McLean-Plunkett; dear brother of Stephen Plunkett, Terrence Plunkett, the late Michael Plunkett and Thomas Ryan. Richard Plunkett was a dedicated scientist who received his Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine in Microbiology and Immunology, and worked in a variety of capacities as a Bacteriologist, Serologist, Immuno-Hematologist and Dermatopathologist. As a young man he was a Clinical Assistant Professor of Microbiology and the Associate Director of Blood Transfusion Service at Buffalo General Hospital. He was also a Co-Director of the Tissue Bank for Buffalo General Hospital and the Organ Procurement Agency of WNY and the Director of the Organ Procurement Agency of WNY. Until 2018, he worked as the Associate Director of Beutner Labs. He published vigorously throughout his career. Richard also held a deep commitment to serving his community and dedication to his parish. He was a trustee of St. James Roman Catholic Church and then a parishioner and lector of the Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church. He also assisted in the administration of the Helping Hands Catholic Central Food Pantry. Having worked in Immuno-Hematology at the height of the HIV/AIDS Epidemic, Richard also donated to and fundraised for HIV/AIDS research. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Church 317 Leroy Ave, Buffalo on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.