NIMELMAN - Jerauld "Jerry"

March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirlee (nee Hirst) Nimelman; loving father of Andrew (Trish) Nimelman, William Nimelman and Pamela (Robert) Florian; son of the late William and Esther Nimelman; brother of the late Dina Sacks, Ilene Katz and Ethyl Katz; grandfather of Emma, Cole, Grace, Lucas and Henry. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, 12 noon at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Shiva will be Thursday 3-8 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Pam and Bob's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com