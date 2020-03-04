Nicholas Antoniadis promoted at Ernst & Young LLP

Ernst & Young LLP announces the promotion of Nicholas Antoniadis to Senior in the Buffalo office. Antoniadis works within the Diversified Staff Group of the Tax service line, focusing primarily on Private Client Services and Business Tax Compliance.
