MOYER, Kathleen C. "Kathy" (COULTER)

MOYER - Kathleen C. "Kathy"(nee Coulter)

Of Kenmore, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell C. Moyer; devoted mother of Christopher (Jennifer) Moyer and Alexander (Meghan) Moyer; adored Nana of Christian and Charlotte Moyer; dear sister of David Coulter III; also survived by her feline kids Max and Jack. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March, 7, at 3:30 PM in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore NY, 14217. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Kathy to the Erie County SPCA 300 Harlem Rd. West Seneca NY 14224. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com