Medical, retail space planned for former Bon-Ton property in Tonawanda

The former Bon-Ton store at 1692 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, shown shortly after its 2018 closing. Owner Benderson Development Co. wants to convert the first floor to medical offices. (Google Images)
The former Bon-Ton store and Bon-Ton Home Store properties in the Sheridan Delaware Plaza could see new life under plans submitted to the Town of Tonawanda by Benderson Development Co.

The buildings are located at 1692-1752 Sheridan Drive, at Delaware Avenue, in the plaza anchored by Tops Markets.

The developer would tear down the 30,454-square-foot Bon-Ton Home Store and replace it with a pair of 8,400-square-foot outbuildings, with drive-thrus, for as-yet-unidentified retail and restaurant tenants.

A rendering of the renovated former Bon-Ton store in Tonawanda. (Image courtesy Benderson Development Co.)

Benderson also would renovate the two-story, 93,861-square-foot Bon-Ton building and convert it to medical offices.

Benderson has owned the plaza, one of the area's oldest open-air shopping centers, since 1997. The Bon-Ton store, which closed in 2018 after that chain declared bankruptcy, previously was home to AM&A's.

"The project will result in a significant improvement to the property," Benderson executive James A. Boglioli said in the application.

Planning Board member Kenneth Swanekamp said the property was zoned appropriately for Benderson's plans, though the project needs site plan approval.

