MARINO, Anthony R.
MARINO - Anthony R. Of Grand Island, entered into rest March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years to Joanne (nee LoBue) Marino; devoted father of Andrew (Wendy) Marino, Karen (Tom) Sirgey and Michael (Jill) Marino; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Nathan, Justin and David Marino, Daniel and Christopher Sirgey, Heather (Jared) Talladay, Lindsay, Amy (Jay) Tickle and Grace, Emma and Bethany Marino; adored great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, on Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.
