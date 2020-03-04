MANN, Elsie M. (Muller)

MANN - Elsie M. (nee Muller)

Of East Amherst, NY, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Mann and Harry C. Reisweber; beloved mother of Bruce (Linda) Reisweber, Gail (Patrick) Chapin, Ronald Reisweber and Gary (Bethann) Reisweber; grandmother of Ryan (Crystal) Anthony, Shauna (Dan) Angelo, Garren Reisweber, Harrison (Kim) Reisweber and Jared Reisweber; also survived by five great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends will gather and celebrate the life of Elsie at Sean Patrick's Restaurant 3480 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY, Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Arrangements made by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com