Lutheran church in Marilla and ex-pastor sued over alleged sex abuse

St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church in Marilla and a former pastor who resigned after admitting having sexual contact with boys are named as defendants in two Child Victims Act lawsuits filed Wednesday.

Douglas D. Thore, who resigned from the church in 2004 and now lives in Davenport, Fla., was sued by a 42-year-old man from Erie County who alleges Thore molested him from 1989 to 1990.

The plaintiff, who filed a separate suit against St. Nicodemus, said the church knew or should have known of Thore's propensity to sexually abuse children and was neglectful in hiring him.

Thore served at the church for about 20 years before he admitted to Bishop Marie C. Jerge in 2004 that he had sexual contact with two boys in the congregation more than a decade before. One of the victims was 11 to 13 years old at the time of the abuse; the other was at least 17.

Thore, who was 56 at the time, resigned at the request of Jerge, who was then the head of the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office investigated the allegations, but Thore could not be prosecuted because the incidents occurred beyond the statute of limitations, then-District Attorney Frank J. Clark said in 2004.

The plaintiff, who was not named in the public court records, also named as defendants in one of the lawsuits the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, which represents 170 congregations, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Bishop John Stanley Macholz of the Upstate New York Synod did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment. A woman who answered the phone at St. Nicodemus declined to comment. Thore could not be reached.