Letter: Unreadable license plates make it hard for authorities

On my daily drive in Western New York, I observe dozens of vehicles with New York State license plates with some or all of the laminate missing, making the plate unreadable.

I also observe vehicles with only a rear license plate. I also see vehicles with smoky black plastic over the plate making it hard to read unless you’re within close proximity to the vehicle.

Vehicles bearing license plates with missing laminate, a missing front plate, or a plastic cover over the plate make it difficult for law enforcement to read the plate for a traffic stop unless they’re up close to the vehicle.

This type of license plate also makes it more difficult to report bad drivers. When the Thruway goes cashless at the end of the year, will the cameras be able to read those unreadable plates?

I would like to see vehicles with license plates in good condition added to the annual vehicle inspection.

Charles Krathaus, Jr.

Lancaster