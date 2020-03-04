Letter: One generation is letting the next one pick up the tab

The boomers strike again. A recent letter writer stated that Social Security payments don’t need to be reduced now because they only decrease by 21- to -24% in 2034. (I can only assume he’s collecting his at age 65 while the rest of us have to wait until 67.).

This is the same generation that ruined the environment and oversaw the exponential growth of college tuition. Not to mention when nearing retirement at age 55 cut deals to keep their pensions and reduce the pensions of younger workers while raising their retirement age.

They want everything and are perfectly content on letting future generations pay for it.

Scott Peterson

Buffalo