Letter: Drivers have lost control on the Thruway, local roads

What is going on today with drivers? Courtesy seems to be a thing of the past.

Drivers often do not yield right of way. They constantly run red lights.

They speed through store parking lots. They pass stopped school buses so often that kids are often hit. They pass you on the Thruway to get off because they are so impatient.

They are doing 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Thruway, and the dumbest thing other than running red lights is tailgating. You can see a line on the Thruway doing 70 mph and they are all 30 feet behind each other.

If the car in front of them stopped quick at 70 mph (you are moving at 100 feet per second) you have 1 second to stop.

No wonder that if you visit a collision shop you will see the front end or rear end of cars with major damage. Unfortunately, the drivers that are out there could care less.

After 61 years of driving, I have seen a lot, and it is not getting better.

John Lutz

West Seneca