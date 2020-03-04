Lancaster rejects $10 million, 25-home subdivision

A $10 million, 25-home subdivision in Bowmansville proposed by Natale Builders was voted down this week by the Lancaster Town Board.

The project was intended for a 9.5-acre parcel bordered by East Home, Redlein and Stutzman roads, as well as a car dealership on Genesee Street.

The town board voted 4-0 to issue a negative declaration to the environmental review, saying the project posed an adverse impact to the surrounding neighborhood.

Plans for the subdivision were submitted to the Lancaster Planning Board in July 2018 and again in February 2019, said Neil Connelly, planning board chairman. A majority of planning board members expressed concern over the proposed project’s density, noting environmental impacts, drainage issues, the presence of wetlands and additional traffic.

James Ostroff, a Stutzman resident opposed to the subdivision, had offered to contribute $10,000 toward the purchase of the property in an effort to keep it vacant. Ostroff, 75, also staged a one-man protest at the Clarence offices of Natale Builders.