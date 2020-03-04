KOESTER, Joan R. (Britt)

Age 85, born in Buffalo, NY, now a resident of Berea, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 29, in Strongsville, Ohio. Joan was a Nursery School Teacher in Eden for over 40 years. Beloved wife of the late Neil; loving mother of Holly Koester (Carolyn Barnes), Joy Koester (Cindy Shumar), KC Koester (Sharon Hammer), Neil Koester, Jr. (Paula), and Keith Koester (Charlotte); dear grandmother of Megan Koester, Jared Koester, Michael Koester, Trevor Koester, Lloyd Koester; great-great-grandmother of Ronan Koester; sister of Patricia Stzaba. Memorial Service, Saturday, March 7 at 4 PM at Heritage Congregational Church, 485 West St., Berea, Ohio, 44017, where visitation will be held from 2-4 PM. Friends may call Friday, March 6, from 6-8 PM, at BAKER-OSINSKI-KENSINGER FUNERAL HOME, 206 FRONT STREET, BEREA, OHIO, 44017. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Church or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio, 44192. Please share online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com