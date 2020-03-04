Pedestrian dies after being struck on South Transit Road in Lockport

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Monday while crossing South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport has died from his injuries in Erie County Medical Center, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Glenn T. Butler, 37, of Lockport, was struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing the highway near Reger Drive at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The impact threw him onto the center median.

The accident continues to be under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.