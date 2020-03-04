Share this article

print logo

Pedestrian dies after being struck on South Transit Road in Lockport

Published |Updated

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Monday while crossing South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport has died from his injuries in Erie County Medical Center, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Glenn T. Butler, 37, of Lockport, was struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing the highway near Reger Drive at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The impact threw him onto the center median.

The accident continues to be under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.

Dale AndersonDale Anderson– Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

There are no comments - be the first to comment