Hotung’s ambitions, Jemal’s financing plan drive Main Street progress

Call it the Douglas Domino Effect.

Douglas Jemal and his Douglas Development Corp. made a major investment in the Seneca One tower, which some critics said should be torn down after HSBC Bank left the building in 2013.

Jemal’s $120 million renovation of Seneca One, which landed M&T Bank’s new technology hub as a premier tenant, has turned into a catalyst for the gradual transformation of lower Main Street in Buffalo.

The plan by Patrick Hotung and his Main Place Liberty Group to modernize the Main Place Mall with $75 million in improvements to attract large business tenants would be a major leap forward in the evolution of Main Street.

Main Place Liberty Group is hoping to hook some major corporate tenants. They have baited the hook with impressive renderings of what the transformed retail complex would look like, including floor-to-ceiling windows on the Main Street side of the two-block complex. A new food hall and a rooftop garden and outdoor lounge are also part of the vision.

The number of retail stores in the mall has fallen to about a half-dozen, but the mall and adjoining tower provide office space for telecommunications firms and computer data centers. The plan to revitalize the property, dependent on luring some large commercial tenants, has the potential to make Main Place Mall a major part of the transformation of Buffalo’s downtown core.

Jemal’s commitment to downtown and lower Main Street goes beyond his investment in Seneca One. The developer, working with Mayor Byron W. Brown, is applying to use a unique financing plan to help the Cars Sharing Main Street initiative. In a move that combines generosity with self-interest, Jemal would forgo about $15 million to $20 million in tax breaks, money that will be redirected to a $38 million Accelerator Buffalo Fund, created to help fund infrastructure improvements downtown, including Cars Sharing Main Street. Jemal would pay full county property taxes during the payment in lieu of taxes agreement, to run from the 2021-2022 tax year through 2045-2046.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency must approve Jemal’s plan; we encourage its leaders to do so.

Bringing cars back to Main Street will encourage both automotive and foot traffic, as some Western New Yorkers who stayed away from the pedestrian-only section will find it easier to visit the area. Jemal’s support of the initiative gives it a needed shot in the arm.

As a recent News story pointed out, multiple developers have contributed to the rebirth of lower Main Street. Empire State Development Corp., through the state’s Buffalo Billion, got the ball rolling at Canalside. Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Buffalo Sabres and built what is now LECOM Harborcenter. New development is coming to the North Aud Block. Numerous other properties have been upgraded or repurposed, going back to Carl Paladino’s purchase of Ellicott Square in the 1980s.

There is plenty of credit to go around – and most developers and politicians are not shy about claiming some. There will be time to put up plaques and hold celebrations later, but there is still much to be done in bringing lower Main Street up to its full potential.

Hotung and his company have a proven track record of attracting information and technology companies to their properties in San Francisco and Chicago. He vows to use the company’s expertise to put the Main Place Mall and Buffalo “on the national stage.”

We are ready for our close-up.