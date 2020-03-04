Share this article

Hit-and-run on Delaware Avenue still under investigation

The scene on Delaware Avenue Tuesday night where a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle. (Ellen Przepasniak/Buffalo News)
Buffalo police are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run accident that occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Delaware Avenue near West Delavan Avenue, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Michael J. DeGeorge said that, according to accident investigators, the vehicle was traveling south on Delaware when it struck a 38-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, DeGeorge said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed, or has information about, the accident to call the Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit at 851-4537.

