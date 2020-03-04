HABERMEHL, Lorraine J. (Keidel)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Franklin W. Habermehl; devoted mother of William (Jackie) Habermehl, Janet (late Kevin) Howells, John (Lynn) Habermehl and Thomas (Maria) Habermehl; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John and Cora Keidel; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Friday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Lorraine was a United States Navy WAVES during WWII. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com