GRANT, Mary Anne (Dalton)

GRANT - Mary Anne (nee Dalton)

March 1, 2020; beloved wife of 62 years to John F. Grant; loving mother of Timothy F. (Bethanne) Grant and Linda A. (James) Peddle; grandmother of Garrett, Alicia, Brandon, Morgan, Jeremy, Reese and Paige; sister of the late Kathryn Hickey , Alice Dygert and Edward Dalton. The Family will receive friends, Friday 5 - 7 PM, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quakers St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM, in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, friends invited. (please assemble at church). Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com