GOLEBIEWSKI, Marion (Rzeski)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 3, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John and Hattie Rzeski; sister of the late Eugene (late Dorothy) Rzeski and late Lucy (late Arthur) Owczarek; dearest companion of David Werner; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Vistation Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where a Funeral will be held Saturday 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA of Erie County in memory of Marion. Marion was a dedicated employee of Delaware North for over 40 years. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com