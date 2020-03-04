Rob Ebersole with a mahi-mahi caught while fishing in Panama in Central America last week.
Courtesy of Rob Ebersole
Dr. Joe Lanigan of East Aurora with a tarpon, caught on Crooked Island, Bahamas, while on a hosted fishing trip with Vince Tobia & Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters.
Courtesy of Vince Tobia
Dr. Joe Lanigan of East Aurora with a horse-eye jack, caught on Crooked Island, Bahamas, while on a hosted fishing trip with Vince Tobia & Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters.
Courtesy of Vince Tobia
Joel Voigt fishing a Lake Erie tributary last weekend for steelhead. Joel is strictly catch and release.
Courtesy of Mary Ellen Jordan
Joel Voigt fishing a Lake Erie tributary last weekend for steelhead. Joel is strictly catch and release.
Courtesy of Mary Ellen Jordan
Joel Voigt fishing a Lake Erie tributary last weekend for steelhead. Joel is strictly catch and release.
Courtesy of Mary Ellen Jordan
Luke Ostempowski of Lancaster, N.Y., with a shark he caught on Feb. 16, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla. Pictured with Charter Captain Brian David. Luke was on vacation and fishing with his dad and grandfather as well.
Courtesy of Mark Ostempowski
Aaron Frost of Vermont and his son Easton as he caught his first fish through the ice while at Chaumont Bay in Eastern Lake Ontario.
Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga with a steelhead caught from a Lake Ontario tributary before the weather blew in last week.
Bob Rustowicz with another Lake Ontario steelhead he caught lasst week from a favorite tributary.
Robert Frost of Alden with a personal best largemouth bass he caught through the ice fishing with his dad.
Josh Stawarski of Getzville, N.Y., caught this Burt Dam brown trout.
Courtesy of Josh Stawarski
Mike Rzucidlo with a lower river steelhead before the water changes.
Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls with a steelhead he caught in the lower Niagara River on a spinner.
Robert Frost of Alden with a yellow perch he caught through the ice at Lake of the Isles.
Robert Frost of Alden spent the weekend ice fishing with his father Bobby Joe and managed to catch a variety of fish species, like these pike from Lake of the Isles.
Submissions can be emailed to outdoors@buffnews.com and should include name, hometown and particulars of the catch. One photo will be selected Catch of the Week and be published on the Thursday Outdoors page.
Share this article