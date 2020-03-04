The Almaza mixed grill is made with grilled seasoned lamb, beef kafta and chicken tenders served with hummus, Lebanese salata, basmati rice with vermicelli and fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon with garlic sauce or tahini dressing.
Almaza Grill is a Lebanese restaurant at 9370 Transit Road in East Amherst.
The kibbe consists of three handcrafted Lebanese beef croquettes made with seasoned ground beef, bulgur wheat, onions and pine nuts.
Asma and Ed Kinsella have a late lunch.
The rotisserie chicken is cooked over flames and charcoal.
This is the half Almaza chicken with green and white sauces.
The loubie bzeit appetizer is Italian green beans sauteed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.
Almaza Grill has housemade desserts.
The chocolate bomb is chocolate cake with layers of chocolate mousse covered with chocolate ganache.
This is their baklava cheesecake.
Almaza Grill is a Lebanese restaurant at 9370 Transit Road in East Amherst that can please both vegans and carnivores. Big, shareable dishes like the whole chicken with four sides and the Almaza mixed grill can entire larger parties, too.
