GABRYSZAK, Edward S. "Sparky"

Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Wojcik) Gabryszak; dearest father of Teresa A., Martin E. (Michelle), James P. (Gina) and the late Deborah A. Gabryszak; grandfather of Stephanie (Jason) Cassle, Joseph, Alexis, Adam, Jacob Gabryszak, Allie Weitz, Alicia (Rich) Hilbrecht; also survived by great-grandchildren; brother of Richard (Marianne), and the late Henry and Raymond Gabryszak; also survived by nieces. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Mr. Gabryszak was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post #735. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com