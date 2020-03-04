FRANK, Kathleen "Kathy"

FRANK - Kathleen "Kathy"

Passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. Wife of loving Melvin James Frank, Jr.; dearest mother of Timothy (Linda), Jeffrey (Kimberly), David (Michelle) Waryk and Cheryl (Jeremiah) Siulc; cherished grandmother of Amber, Ryan, Timothy, Autumn, Matthew, Joshua and Samantha; and sister of Michael Lippert. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 AM at Tonawanda Free Methodist Church, 207 Grove St., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo are preferred.