FATIG, Janet T. (Thomas)

March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of David A. Fatig; loving mother of Monica P. (Mike Pisto) and Michael D. Fatig; dear grandmother of Ian M. Frederick, Makhenna E. Pisto; dear sister of Mary Pat Littlefield, Mark (Jackie), Judy Thomas, the late Michael Thomas, Nancy Josa, Joseph (Toni), Elizabeth, Gerald Thomas and Barbara (John) Calamita. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Rose of Lima Church Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com