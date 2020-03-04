Dr. Edward W. Bockstahler, 91, family doctor, Depew school physician

April 17, 1928 – March 2, 2020

Dr. Edward W. Bockstahler, a family doctor and longtime school physician for the Depew schools, died March 2 in his home in Clarence. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo, Edward William Bockstahler was an Eagle Scout and a 1946 graduate of Kensington High School, where he was an honor student and member of the swimming team.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo in 1950.

Upon completing UB Medical School in 1954, he began an internship with the U.S. Public Health Service in Baltimore, followed by eight weeks of duty in the North Atlantic aboard the Coast Guard cutter USS Coos Bay, where he first performed an emergency surgery.

Dr. Bockstahler returned to Buffalo in 1955 and headed the employee health clinic at the U.S. Public Health Service here.

He opened a private practice three years later and maintained an office at Transit Road and Lee Street in Depew until 1986, when he was appointed chief of the employee health clinic at what was then Roswell Park Memorial Institute.

He retired in 1993.

He served as school physician for the Depew school district throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

An avid sailor, he had a captain’s license and was certified in celestial navigation. He was a member of the Buffalo Yacht Club and had a 36-foot Hunter sailboat.

Also an aviation enthusiast, he earned his pilot’s license, owned several single-engine planes and flew from Prior Aviation.

He was proficient in Morse code and was a certified amateur radio operator.

A jazz lover, he also was a lifelong student of the classical guitar. In retirement, he played with friends in a group that entertained at nursing homes.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, the former Jeanette Gaudy; two daughters, Joyce Paterson and Jennifer Bockstahler; a son, Eric; a stepdaughter, Laurie Galasso; two stepsons, Christopher Galasso and Anthony Galasso Jr.; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive at Hopkins Road, Amherst.