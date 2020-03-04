Anthony E. Amabile, 61, South Buffalo chiropractor

Oct. 18, 1958 – March 1, 2020

In 30 years as a South Buffalo chiropractor, Anthony E. Amabile estimated that he treated 20,000 patients.

“My dad was very, very popular in South Buffalo,” his son Anthony II said. “He wouldn’t see just 10 or 20 patients a day. He treated Sabres, Bills, people from all over the United States. He was very well-known.”

Founder of South Buffalo Chiropractic, he helped patients there until 2017, when he retired following a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Mr. Amabile died Sunday in Elderwood in Williamsville. He was 61.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he had perfect attendance, never missing a day of classes from kindergarten through his graduation in 1976 from West Seneca East High School, where he played on the soccer, basketball and baseball teams.

He attended the University at Buffalo, the University of Arizona and Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles, where he earned his doctor of chiropractic degree in 1983. Then he went to Italy and took a three-month certification program to obtain his chiropractic license there.

“He saw an opportunity there to pay for college, so he went and did it,” his son said.

He practiced in Rome and Naples for three years.

Returning to Buffalo, Mr. Amabile bought a tavern at 805 Elk St. where his mother had been working. It became Mr. A’s Village Corner Pub and he opened a chiropractic office in the back of the building. His wife helped operate the tavern through the end of 2017, when it was sold and became Brandy’s II.

In 1990, he acquired a barber shop at Seneca and Stevenson streets and established South Buffalo Chiropractic. His associate, Richard Ziarkowski, purchased the practice in 2017. Mr. Amabile’s son Anthony II currently assists there and plans to join the practice after he completes chiropractic training.

In high school, Mr. Amabile played saxophone in a band he formed with his brother Roger and friends John Pasco and Ken Duszynski. They performed at many community events.

As an adult, he played tennis and was a winner in his division in municipal league tournaments. He also coached youth, including his two sons, whose games he never missed. He was a coach for the West Seneca Soccer Club, coached basketball for the Boys and Girls Club of Elma, Marilla and Wales, and coached EMW soccer and baseball.

He also enjoyed walking, swimming and exercising. He traveled extensively with his family throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, the former Estelle D. Limpert; another son, Robert; a stepdaughter, Michelle Deubell; a brother, Roger; two sisters, Sandra Loza and Cindy Bednasz; and a grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1140 Abbott Road.