COADY, Shawn M.

COADY - Shawn M. February 26, 2020. I am most grateful for the life I have known. Son of the late Gordon and Joann (McGirl) Coady. My daughters Chandra and Erin graced me with five Grandchildren, of who I am proud. Michael, Natalia, Zaria, Matthew and Marissa have been most important in my life. I have known the love of women who taught me the most important lessons of kindness and gentleness. My brother Kevin Michael Coady and his children Delaney, Robert and Noel have been a joy to me, as is my niece Hannah. I am thankful for my "MOST EXCELLENT FRIEND" Monica who has been my greatest inspiration, and her family. I am grateful for the friends who have touched my life. My pal Al, his family and especially that group of miscreants from the Abbott Rd. Men's Group (HMWHC). Mourn me not, rejoice in the times we have spent together. I'd rather be in Philadelphia. Memorial Service March 21 at 1 PM at Unitarian Church, 6320 Main St., Williamsville 14221.