BUTLER, Nancy J. (House)

BUTLER - Nancy J. (nee House)

Of Amherst, NY, born May 22, 1945 died March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to Richard A. Butler; dear mother of Joyce (Michael) Weeman and Barbara (Mark) Curto; loving grandmother of Courtney (Frankie) Fernicola, Kathryn (Cullen) White, David Weeman, Myranda Curto, Hanna Curto and Maureen Weeman; great-grandmother of Anthony Fernicola and William White; sister of Shirley Marvin, the late Patricia Wagner and Charles House; daughter of the late Eleanor Collins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com