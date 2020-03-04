Outdoor calendar (March 4, 2020)

March 5-8 – Western New York Sport and Travel Expo at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Check https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/ for more info.

March 6-8 – 2020 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk and Guntersville Lake, Ala. Follow the tournament at www.bassmasterclassic.com.

March 7 – Winter Tree Identification at Emery Park at 10 a.m. Meet at the Ski Lodge. Wear winter boots and dress for the weather.

March 7 – Owl Prowl at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 7 p.m. To register, call 683-5959.

March 7 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pre-registration required at 585-457-3228. Cost is $7.

March 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

March 8 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Erie County Conservation Society, Holland. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Dan Fisher at 860-2519.

March 9 – International Fly Fishing Film Festival to benefit the Springville Community Trout Pond Renovation Project. Opens at 5:30 p.m. Films at 6:30 p.m. at the Joylan Theater, 11 West Main Street, Springville. General admission $15. Call Tyler at 361-7417 for more info.

March 9 – Public information session on habitat management plan for Honeoye Inlet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Richmond Town Hall, 8690 Main Street, Honeoye. Contact DEC biologist Mike Palermo at 585-226-5383 for more information.

March 10 – Second Amendment Forever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be Nate McMurray and Brian Seaman.

March 12 – Niagara County Second Amendment town hall meeting at Frontier Volunteer Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls, starting at 7 p.m. sponsored by Iroquois Arms Collectors Association and Second Amendment Forever. Guest speakers are Chris Jacobs, John Syracuse, John Butcher and Brian Seaman.

March 12 – Pint Night with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers at Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., 4350 Seneca Street, West Seneca, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 13 – Deadline to register for DEC examinations for licenses to practice falconry, become a wildlife rehabilitator or to use leashed tracking dogs. Exams are in DEC regional offices, scheduled for April 3. Registration forms can be found at http://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/359.html.

March 13 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

March 14 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs annual awards banquet at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40. Call Frank at 984-0610 for more information. Pre-sale tickets only.

March 14 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at Wolcott Guns, 3052 Walden Avenue, Depew, starting at 12:30 p.m. Register in advance by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

March 14-15 – Salmon School with Capt. Dan Keating (1 or 2 days) at the Firemen’s Field Pavilion, 36666 Latta Road, Rochester. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $60 for one day; $100 for both days. Special guest is Capt. Rob Wescott of Legacy Charters. Register at www.captaindankeating.com/2020-school-locations.

March 15 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822

March 15 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association fur auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

March 15 – WNY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, 4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Dan Tone at 655-0975.

March 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St., Wilson, starting at 6 p.m.

March 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

March 18 – 2 The Outdoor Environmental Forum “Springing Into Life” focusing on birds, bugs and amphibians (where have they been all winter?) at Tifft Nature Preserve, Buffalo, starting at 7:30 p.m. A look at hibernating and migrating animals. Speakers include Tom Kerr with Buffalo Audubon, Penny Felski with the Buffalo Zoo and Wayne Gall, noted entomologist.

March 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Canadian Fishing Hall of Fame ice fishing guru Wil Wegman, who will talk about Lake Simcoe for both hard and soft water.

March 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca, starting with fly tying at 6 p.m. General meeting will follow with guest speaker Scott Cornett, who will talk about small stream fishing, fishing the Genesee River and the Genesee River Diary Program.

March 21 – Bow Bending Believers 16th annual Sportsmen’s Dinner and Seminar at Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 1211 Ridge Road, Medina. Official scoring for deer antlers. Dinner 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Merle Fredericks, executive director with the Christian Bowhunters Association. Call 585-765-2839 for more information.

March 21 – Kishel’s Scents for Success hunting seminar at the Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $10 per person. No pre-sale. Reservations at mgrapes1@gmail.com.

March 21 – 9th annual Fisherman’s Paradise and Flea Market/Swap Meet at Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168.

March 22 - Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk on shooters welcome. This is the last winter shoot. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822. Summer weekly 3D shoots will start in May.

March 26-29 – Finger Lakes Birding Festival in four locations – Montezuma Audubon Center, Braddock Bay Raptor Research, Sterling Nature Center and Onondaga Audubon. For a complete itinerary, visit http://montezuma.audubon.org.

