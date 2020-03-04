Share this article

Outdoor calendar (March 4, 2020)

Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sport Fishing will be giving seminars at the WNY Sport and Travel Expo this week. (Photo courtesy Capt. Pete Alex)
March 5-8 – Western New York Sport and Travel Expo at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Check https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/ for more info.

March 6-8 – 2020 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk and Guntersville Lake, Ala. Follow the tournament at www.bassmasterclassic.com.

March 7 – Winter Tree Identification at Emery Park at 10 a.m. Meet at the Ski Lodge. Wear winter boots and dress for the weather.

March 7 – Owl Prowl at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 7 p.m. To register, call 683-5959.

March 7 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pre-registration required at 585-457-3228. Cost is $7.

March 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

March 8 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Erie County Conservation Society, Holland. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Dan Fisher at 860-2519.

March 9 – International Fly Fishing Film Festival to benefit the Springville Community Trout Pond Renovation Project. Opens at 5:30 p.m. Films at 6:30 p.m. at the Joylan Theater, 11 West Main Street, Springville. General admission $15. Call Tyler at 361-7417 for more info.

March 9 – Public information session on habitat management plan for Honeoye Inlet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Richmond Town Hall, 8690 Main Street, Honeoye. Contact DEC biologist Mike Palermo at 585-226-5383 for more information.

March 10 – Second Amendment Forever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be Nate McMurray and Brian Seaman.

March 12 – Niagara County Second Amendment town hall meeting at Frontier Volunteer Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls, starting at 7 p.m. sponsored by Iroquois Arms Collectors Association and Second Amendment Forever. Guest speakers are Chris Jacobs, John Syracuse, John Butcher and Brian Seaman.

March 12 – Pint Night with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers at Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., 4350 Seneca Street, West Seneca, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 13 – Deadline to register for DEC examinations for licenses to practice falconry, become a wildlife rehabilitator or to use leashed tracking dogs. Exams are in DEC regional offices, scheduled for April 3. Registration forms can be found at http://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/359.html.

March 13 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

March 14 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs annual awards banquet at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40. Call Frank at 984-0610 for more information. Pre-sale tickets only.

March 14 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at Wolcott Guns, 3052 Walden Avenue, Depew, starting at 12:30 p.m. Register in advance by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

March 14-15 – Salmon School with Capt. Dan Keating (1 or 2 days) at the Firemen’s Field Pavilion, 36666 Latta Road, Rochester. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $60 for one day; $100 for both days. Special guest is Capt. Rob Wescott of Legacy Charters. Register at www.captaindankeating.com/2020-school-locations.

March 15 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822

March 15 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association fur auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

March 15 – WNY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, 4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Dan Tone at 655-0975.

March 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St., Wilson, starting at 6 p.m.

March 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

March 18 – 2 The Outdoor Environmental Forum “Springing Into Life” focusing on birds, bugs and amphibians (where have they been all winter?) at Tifft Nature Preserve, Buffalo, starting at 7:30 p.m. A look at hibernating and migrating animals. Speakers include Tom Kerr with Buffalo Audubon, Penny Felski with the Buffalo Zoo and Wayne Gall, noted entomologist.

March 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Canadian Fishing Hall of Fame ice fishing guru Wil Wegman, who will talk about Lake Simcoe for both hard and soft water.

March 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca, starting with fly tying at 6 p.m. General meeting will follow with guest speaker Scott Cornett, who will talk about small stream fishing, fishing the Genesee River and the Genesee River Diary Program.

March 21 – Bow Bending Believers 16th annual Sportsmen’s Dinner and Seminar at Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 1211 Ridge Road, Medina. Official scoring for deer antlers. Dinner 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Merle Fredericks, executive director with the Christian Bowhunters Association. Call 585-765-2839 for more information.

March 21 – Kishel’s Scents for Success hunting seminar at the Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $10 per person. No pre-sale. Reservations at mgrapes1@gmail.com.

March 21 – 9th annual Fisherman’s Paradise and Flea Market/Swap Meet at Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168.

March 22 - Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk on shooters welcome. This is the last winter shoot. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822. Summer weekly 3D shoots will start in May.

March 26-29 – Finger Lakes Birding Festival in four locations – Montezuma Audubon Center, Braddock Bay Raptor Research, Sterling Nature Center and Onondaga Audubon. For a complete itinerary, visit http://montezuma.audubon.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.

