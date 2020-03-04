Buffalo man sentenced to five years in prison for shooting that left two injured

A Buffalo man has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to five years in prison for a March 30, 2019, shooting that left two people injured, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Elon H. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies.

Fitzgerald fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle on Main Street near the Kensington Expressway, striking two individuals inside, who were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of their injuries and later released.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detectives Joe Bonner and Natasha Anderson of the Buffalo Police Department's Gun Violence Unit for their work on the investigation.