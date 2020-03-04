Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in fatal shooting

A Buffalo man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal July 14, 2018, shooting has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to 25 years to life in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The jury also found 28-year-old Montek Mastin guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Dec. 23, 2019.

Prosecutors said Mastin shot 28-year-old Dion Donald multiple times with an illegal handgun as Donald sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked at a gas station on the corner of Genesee Street and Crossman Avenue on the East Side.

Donald was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The jury also convicted 24-year-old Jamal Young, of Buffalo, of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the case. Young was sentenced by Case to a maximum of 15 years in prison.