Buffalo man found guilty of rape in 2018 incident in which he drove with victim in trunk

A jury found a Buffalo man guilty of rape and other charges related to a 2018 incident in which prosecutors said he drove around with the victim in his trunk for hours after the attack, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Ismael Martinez, 37, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of first-degree rape, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The jury returned its verdict after 90 minutes of deliberations following a nearly two-week trial, the DA's office said.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn declined to comment on the case.

Prosecutors say that at about 6 a.m. Oct. 30, 2018, Martinez attacked the victim from behind as she was leaving her apartment, punching her repeatedly in the face and head, and, after she fell to the ground, kicking and stomping her head and torso. Prosecutors say Martinez broke the victim's cellphone and threw it into the grass nearby, forced her into the trunk of his vehicle and drove to a location near railroad tracks. There, prosecutors say, Martinez raped the victim at gunpoint and again forced her into the trunk, then continuously threatened to kill her as he drove around with the victim in his trunk before taking her back to her apartment. The entire incident transpired over several hours, prosecutors say.

The victim went to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of various injuries and the incident was reported to the Buffalo Police Department.

Martinez faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges at 9:30 a.m. April 20. He remains held without bail.

Flynn commended Detective Keith Fitzner of the Buffalo Police Department and the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners at ECMC for their work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Katharine Lavin of the Special Victims Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Louis Mussari of the Felony Trials Bureau.