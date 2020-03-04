Share this article

print logo

Brianna D. Carroll joins Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP (KSLN)

Published |Updated
Brianna D. Carroll joins Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP (KSLN)

Brianna D. Carroll has joined Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP (KSLN) Self-Insured and Insurance Defense Litigation group. Her practice includes all aspects of the litigation process including discovery, motion practice, trial and appeals support.

There are no comments - be the first to comment