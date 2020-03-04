Bona women see their season end at UMass

St. Bonaventure’s women’s basketball season ended with a 72-54 loss to Massachusetts on Tuesday night in a first round game of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at the Mullin Center in Amherst, Mass.

The Bonnies (7-23) were outscored 45-16 in the first half as they made only 6 of their 22 field goal attempts in the first two quarters. Bona’s shooting picked up in the second half when they made 18 of 32 shots but the halftime margin was too much to overcome.

Sophomore Deja Francis led the Bonnies with 20 points, her season high and matching her career best which she attained twice as a freshman. She also had a team-high five assists.

Asianae Johnson had 17 points and Emily Calabrese eight in the loss.

Sam Breen had 16 points and 11 rebounds for UMass, which will move on to the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament in Dayton, Ohio against the winner of Tuesday night’s Saint Louis-George Mason game.

Wednesday’s games

Niagara (11-18, 9-9 MAAC) puts its hopes for a top five finish in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and a first-round bye in the postseason tournament on the line Wednesday night against first-place Siena (17-10, 13-5 MAAC) at the Times Union Center in Albany.

The Purple Eagles were spoilers over last weekend, defeating Saint Peter’s and Iona in home games. The loss knocked Saint Peter’s out of first place. Niagara is in a tie with Iona for fifth place in the conference standings with two games to play.

Niagara edged Siena, 72-71, in Lewiston on Jan. 19. Siena has won its last seven games and is undefeated at home this season, either at Times Union Center or on campus in Loudonville.

Niagara defeated Iona in overtime after sending the game to the extra period on a 3-pointer by Marcus Hammond as time ran out in regulation. Hammond was named MAAC Player of the Week for the second time this season after he averaged 24 points and 6.5 rebounds in the victories over Saint Peter’s and Iona.

Canisius (10-19, 5-13 MAAC) will play its final regular season road game of the season at Marist (7-21, 6-13) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Griffs won the previous meeting with the Foxes, 66-65, at the Koessler Center on Feb. 1.

St. Bonaventure’s men (18-11, 10-6 Atlantic 10) will go for a sweep of Saint Joseph’s (6-23, 2-14 A-10) in their regular season home finale at 7 p.m. in the Reilly Center. The Bonnies defeated the Hawks, 74-56, in Philadelphia on Feb. 11. Bona’s lone senior, Amadi Ikpeze (Amherst) will be honored on Senior Night.

Bona, which has won the last four in the rivalry with the Hawks, will be looking to wrap up a top four seed and the double-bye that goes with it for the A-10 Tournament in Brooklyn. Going into Wednesday’s game the Bonnies own a tiebreaker advantage over Duquesne and Saint Louis for the fourth seed in the conference tournament.

In the East Coast Conference playoffs, Daemen will be home against New York Tech at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst in a first round game to determine which team will advance to the ECC semifinals on Friday at the University of District of Columbia.