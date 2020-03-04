BOCKSTAHLER, Edward W., MD

March 2, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of 46 years to Jeanette (nee Gaudy) Bockstahler; devoted father of Joyce Paterson, Eric Bockstahler, and Jennifer (Jonathan Ashe) Bockstahler; step-father of Laurie (Arthur Duszynski) Galasso, Christopher (Sarah) Galasso and Anthony (Amy Walter) Galasso, Jr.; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jacobs School of Medicine at the University of Buffalo. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com