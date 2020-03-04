ALMENDINGER, Patricia J. (Sherry)

Passed away peacefully March 2, 2020.Of Eden, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jack Almendinger; loving and devoted mother of John (Susan), Julie (Carl) Allen-Otis Suzanne (David) Krycia, Lisa Almendinger Summer, Annie (Nelson) Sheehan, Jill Ann (Peter) Brydges.; grandmother of Carl III, Bradley, Jacqueline, Emily, Gregory, Stefany, Eric, Claire, Ryan, Amelia and Eden; great-grandmother of Jamie, Emma, Owen, Penny, Jack, Esme, Gene, Olive, Finnegan and Cate; sister of Mary (late Bruce) Sterne, Ann (late Vince) Ciampa, Leslie (David) Smith and late Robert; also survived by brother-in-law Dick (Gerry) Almendinger and many loving nieces and nephews. Retired Owner of Sunnyside Antiques. Family will receive friends Friday, March 6, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined; memorials may be made to Eden- North Collins Food Pantry. Share words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com