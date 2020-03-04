3 can't-miss shows: Summer Salt, Bear Hands, Get Up Kids

Summer Salt, 7 p.m. March 5, Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.), $17.

Breezy indie act Summer Salt will be bringing a much-needed dose of seasonal music to the downtown music club.

Hailing from Austin, Texas, the pair shared its debut effort, the summer-ready "Honeyweed," last year. The six-track collection finds the group delivering sweet takes on '60s-inspired pop rock. Jangly melodies, warm vocals and an overall laid-back vibe recall the likes of Whitney, Little Joy and even the Sea and Cake.

On hand to open up the show will be Nashville's soulful psych project Okey Dokey and the Phoenix alt-pop outfit Breakup Shoes.

Bear Hands, 7 p.m. March. 7, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $18.

Electro-tinged indie rockers Bear Hands will be returning to downtown Buffalo. Last seen opening for tourmates Twenty One Pilots at KeyBank Center last summer, the semi-regular Brooklyn outfit returns in a headlining role to perform tracks from the 2019 effort "Fake Tunes." The mixed-reviewed record finds the group leaning heavily into its pop tendencies, a sound perfectly suited for the current alternative rock radio landscape.

If you are new to Bear Hand's slick take on urgent yet melodic alt-rock, think Passion Pit or early MGMT and you have a good place to start.

Groove-heavy post-punk band Intercom will open the show. Local support will be by synth-pop group Humble Braggers, who dropped its new single "Locked Inside" last month via Buffalo imprint Admirable Traits Records. The track is the first taste of the band's forthcoming album "Love & Fear."

The Get Up Kids, 7 p.m. March 8, Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.), $20.

After recent appearances that have included Town Ballroom, emo heavyweights the Get Up Kids will give Rec Room a shot for its latest local gig.

The influential Kansas City, Mo., band continues to tour in support of its 2019 album "Problems." Released last May, the angsty yet melodic record is the first proper full-length from the act since 2011's reunion effort "There Are Rules."

Notably, the record appears to be the last to feature contributions from longtime keyboardist and current Buffalo resident James Dewees (Reggie and the Full Effect, Soul Patch). Back in September, the band shared a brief message on Instagram that the musician is no longer a part of the group.

Local support will be provided by throwback emo trio Cooler. The act's latest single "Gentleman" was shared last fall.